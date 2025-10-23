Hungarian embassy celebrates National Day

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Hungary on celebrated its National Day as well as the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, extended warm congratulations to the people of Hungary on their National Day, and said Pakistan and Hungary enjoyed over six decades of friendly relations, and both sides were now exploring new avenues to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

He said both have same wavelength over key global agendas including economy and climate change. The minister lauded that a large number of Pakistani students were getting quality education in Hungary

Addressing the gathering, the newly appointed Hungarian ambassador Zoltán Varga, highlighted the historic depth of cultural and economic relations between the two countries.

He said both nations were keen to strengthen their partnership by tapping into new opportunities for collaboration.

“The bilateral trade volume currently stands at over $100 million, and the trade balance is in Pakistan’s favour,” Ambassador Varga said talking to media.

He said Pakistan enjoyed tariff relaxations under the European Union’s GSP Plus scheme, adding that Pakistani textile products had a strong presence in EU markets.

The ambassador expressed Hungary’s support for the extension of the GSP Plus status for Pakistan beyond 2027, emphasizing that Hungary viewed Pakistan as a “reliable and important partner.”

He said both countries were working to promote cooperation in areas such as education, agriculture, food security, medical sciences, water management, and energy, and noted that a growing number of Pakistani students were pursuing higher education in Hungarian universities under scholarship programs.

Ambassador Varga concluded that Hungary was eager to see Pakistan strengthen its position as a key economic partner in South Asia, adding, “We are confident that the coming years will witness stronger trade and deeper people-to-people connections between our two countries.”

The event, sponsored by Hungarian energy giant MOL, which is also one of the key gas producers in the country.

Earlier this year, during a high-level visit to Budapest, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Hungary signed an agreement with Pakistan on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports.

Two Memorandums of Understanding were also inked to enhance cooperation in the fields of culture and archaeology.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025