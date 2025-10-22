Indian actor Asrani dies at 84

— Courtesy Instagram

NEW DELHI: Veteran Indian actor Govardhan Asrani, who endeared himself to the audiences as the eccentric jailer in Sholay and many other memorable roles in over 300 films, passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Monday. He was 84.

The actor, popularly known as Asrani in the industry, was known for his comic timing in Hindi cinema but fans most remember him for the role of the comic jailer in Sholay who often mouths the dialogue Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain.

His role in the 1975 film still evokes laughter all these years later. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar modelled the character after Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator.

According to Asrani’s manager Babubhai Thiba, the actor was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in suburban Juhu four days ago. “He was a bit unwell.

He was admitted following breathing issues. He passed away today at 3pm. We were told by the doctors that water had accumulated in his lungs,” Thiba told PTI.

Asrani acted with some of the biggest directors in each era of his five-decade-long career and worked with almost every top star be it Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan among others.

Though trained at the FTII film institute, Asrani was slotted as a comedian, usually playing the hero’s friend.

He first got noticed for his role in Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar. His other memorable role is of a man competing with the hero for the attention of the same woman in Chhoti Si Baat.

Asrani started his Hindi cinema career with 1967 film Hare Kaanch Ki Churiyan. Hrishikesh Mukherjee was a mentor and guide to the actor and always gave him a role in his movies. He also acted in several of Gulzar’s films like Mere Apne, Koshish and Parichay. Asrani’s other popular roles were in movie such as Bawarchi, Abhimaan, Do Ladke Dono Kadke and Bandish.

Chupke Chupke, Rafoo Chakkar,Balika Badhu, Heeralal Pannalal, Pati Patni Aur Woh are also the films where Asrani impressed fans with his impeccable comic timing.

In a 2017 interview with PTI, Asrani spoke about his love for theatre and how it helped actors reinvent themselves. He felt the audience was not accepting experimental cinema.

“It’s good that people are experimenting with cinema. They are trying to do serious and soulful cinema but such films don’t stay in theatres for over a week. People ultimately go and watch Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan films. Quality cinema is not changing anything,” he said at the time.

The actor’s last rites were held on Tuesday evening at Santacruz crematorium which was attended by family and close friends.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025