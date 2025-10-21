France’s Macron stresses ‘absolute urgency’ to let aid into Gaza

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has called for aid routes into Gaza to be reopened as a matter of “absolute urgency” to allow crucial aid in for war-stricken civilians, according to AFP.

“The situation in Gaza remains very fragile,” Macron told a news conference in Ljubljana alongside Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.

“We wish to remain committed, along with our European, Arab and US partners, to immediately obtain — and this is a matter of absolute urgency — the reopening of humanitarian sites and routes so that aid, food and basic necessities can be brought to the population.“