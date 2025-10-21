US treasury secretary urges Israeli minister Smotrich to ‘fully embrace Trump’s landmark peace deal’

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged his Israeli counterpart, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to “fully embrace President Trump’s landmark peace deal”, Haaretz reports citing a statement from the Treasury Department.

Bessent “reaffirm[ed] the strong ties between the United States and Israel” and “thanked the minister for his leadership in Israel”.

He also “underscored the historic return of the hostages and noted the great potential for expansion of the Abraham Accords”, the statement said.