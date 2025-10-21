E-Paper | October 21, 2025

No alien should remain in Pakistan: Sharjeel

APP Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that no illegal immigrants, including Afghan nationals without documentation, should remain in Pakistan.

He reiterated the government’s stance on repatriating those residing in the country unlawfully.

He made the remarks while speaking to the media during a visit to the command and control centre of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA). He stated that, as per international norms, individuals must enter a country with a visa and leave once it expires. Areas vacated during the repatriation process, he added, would be brought under government control.

During the visit, Mr Memon observed different sections of the facility and received a briefing on its operations.

He noted that the SMTA services such as the Peoples Bus Service, Green Line, and Orange Line, intend to support safer and more reliable public transport.

The minister said that the ridership of Green Line Bus Service has seen an increase since being taken over by the Sindh government, rising from 55,000 to 83,000 daily passengers.

He added that Pakistan’s first electric vehicle (EV) bus service is also managed from the SMTA. The Peoples Bus Service currently operates in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad, with plans to extend operations to additional districts within the year. Further EV buses and new routes are also planned.

He announced that double-decker buses would be introduced in Karachi later this year. He also highlighted a scheme providing free EV scooters to employed women and students. He encouraged women and girls to obtain driving licences, pointing out that the Sindh government offers free training and licensing for women.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

