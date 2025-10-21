Bajaur Aman Jirga to hold collective prayer for peace on 31st

BAJAUR: The Bajaur Aman Jirga on Monday announced that it would hold a collective prayer session on Oct 31 for peace and normalcy in the district.

The announcement came after the jirga met at the Civil Colony in Khar here, with its head, Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, in the chair.

Besides jirga members, several political leaders and local MPAs Dr Hamidur Rehman and Anwar Zeb Khan of the PTI and Mohammad Nisar Khan of ANP also attended the meeting, which was called to discuss the prevailing law and order situation and ways to improve it in the region through peaceful means, according to a statement.

Elders Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, Anwar Zeb Khan, Dr Hamidur Rehman, Mohammad Nisar Khan, PML-N district president Malik Gul Kareem Khan, JUI-F district chief Maulana Abdur Rasheed, Khar tehsil council chairman and JUI-F senior vice chief Haji Said Badshah, Nawagai tehsil council chairman Dr Khalilur Rehman, ANP local president Gul Afzal Khan were among the speakers who addressed the meeting and shared their views on how to ensure durable peace in the region.

The meeting lasted for several hours, with participants observing that the law and order situation has largely improved in Lowi Mamund tehsil following the anti-terrorist action in the region.

They, however, noted that the situation had been unsatisfactory in some areas of Charmang valley and border localities of Khar tehsil for the last couple of days. They called for early corrective measures.

“After detailed deliberations to find ways to ensure durable peace and stability in the region, a pressing issue for every citizen of the district, it was decided in the meeting to hold a collective prayer gathering on Oct 31 for peace and normalcy in the district,” Sahibzada Haroon Rashid said in a Facebook message.

He added that the collective prayer session (Majlis-i-Dua) would be held on Friday (Oct 31) in front of the Bajaur Sports Complex Khar, with people from all walks of life showing up in large numbers.

“All religious leaders, elders, youths, and the general public of Bajaur are requested to join the collective peace prayer with the Holy Quran, where special prayers will be offered for peace and stability in the district after Friday prayers to be held at the designated venue,” he said in the message.

Also, Mr Rashid told reporters that a delegation comprising several members of the Bajaur Aman Jirga under his leadership also met with deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan in his office and shared their suggestions on how to improve peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the security forces on Monday completed the renovation of two mosques in Lowi Mamund tehsil here.

The renovation of Masjid Suleiman Khail and Masjid Erab, damaged by terrorists, was carried out by the Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North), according to a statement.

“Besides renovation, a solar-based electricity system has also been installed in these mosques to ensure uninterrupted electricity,” the statement read.

It added that ablution facilities and sanitation situation were also improved.

Residents welcomed the renovation of mosques and offered prayers there in large numbers.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025