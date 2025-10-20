Ireland’s foreign minister calls for immediate opening of Rafah crossing

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Harris has called for Gaza’s Rafah crossing to be opened for aid “as an absolute priority” and called on both Hamas and Israel to adhere to the ceasefire terms, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Harris said it was “important that the ceasefire holds”, adding that “we all know how difficult it was to get to this point“.

“I think we need to see an increase in the amount of aid getting into Gaza, we need to see the Rafah crossing opened as an absolute priority.”