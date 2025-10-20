E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Two young boys found drowned in pond

A Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

SUKKUR: Bodies of two young boys were found in a pond near a canal in Lal Bakhsh Bhatti village in the jurisdiction of Bharo police station in Khairpur district on Sunday morning.

The victims’ relatives told local media persons that five-year-old Rehman, son of Kamal Bhatti, and Muzamil, son of Nawaz Bhatti, went missing after they went out of their home to play late on Saturday evening.

They said the bereaved families along with relatives and villagers had been searching the missing boys since they went missing.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

