E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Senate body irked by absence of Nepra chairman

Imran Ayub Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Monday voiced concern over the absence of the chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) during a key briefing on the country’s power sector.

Members of the committee stressed that critical policy discussions require the participation of the regulator’s top leadership and seeking a comprehensive report on major sectoral issues in the next meeting.

The committee was scheduled to receive a briefing from the Nepra chairman on several issues, but lawmakers were surprised to find that he was not present.

A statement issued after the meeting said that officials of the power regulator briefed the committee on issues related to the electricity sector.

However, several members noted that the Nepra chairman was not present to address queries on pressing matters, including reforms and challenges facing the power distribution system.

The committee members emphasised the need for senior leadership participation in such important deliberations.

“The members expressed concern over the absence of the Nepra chairman and stressed the need for senior leadership participation in such important deliberations,” said the statement.

“The committee advised Nepra officials to provide a comprehensive and updated briefing in the next meeting on the privatisation of Distribution Companies (Discos), circular debt, fuel cost adjustments and pending power sector projects aimed at ensuring efficient and reliable electricity supply for citizens,” the statement added.

The Senate committee held a meeting at the National Institute of Public Administration (Nipa), under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan to review institutional initiatives and discuss matters related to governance and public sector reforms.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti and Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, who joined the session via video link.

Nipa Director General Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman gave a comprehensive briefing to the committee on the institute’s ongoing training programmes and institutional initiatives aimed at strengthening the capacity of public sector officers.

Senator Rana Mahmood appreciated the institute’s initiatives and acknowledged Nipa’s role in enhancing professional standards within the civil service.

“The integration of modern technologies and forward-looking training modules reflects Nipa’s commitment to equipping public officers with the skills required to address contemporary governance challenges,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

Newspaper

Imran Ayub is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. He reports on political parties, crime, telecom, and local government systems. He can be found on X at @MixPatti.

Imran Ayub

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

MOVING to fill a vacuum created by the brutal assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Assembly of Experts...
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe