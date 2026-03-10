Senate body irked by absence of Nepra chairman

KARACHI: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Monday voiced concern over the absence of the chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) during a key briefing on the country’s power sector.

Members of the committee stressed that critical policy discussions require the participation of the regulator’s top leadership and seeking a comprehensive report on major sectoral issues in the next meeting.

The committee was scheduled to receive a briefing from the Nepra chairman on several issues, but lawmakers were surprised to find that he was not present.

A statement issued after the meeting said that officials of the power regulator briefed the committee on issues related to the electricity sector.

However, several members noted that the Nepra chairman was not present to address queries on pressing matters, including reforms and challenges facing the power distribution system.

The committee members emphasised the need for senior leadership participation in such important deliberations.

“The members expressed concern over the absence of the Nepra chairman and stressed the need for senior leadership participation in such important deliberations,” said the statement.

“The committee advised Nepra officials to provide a comprehensive and updated briefing in the next meeting on the privatisation of Distribution Companies (Discos), circular debt, fuel cost adjustments and pending power sector projects aimed at ensuring efficient and reliable electricity supply for citizens,” the statement added.

The Senate committee held a meeting at the National Institute of Public Administration (Nipa), under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan to review institutional initiatives and discuss matters related to governance and public sector reforms.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti and Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, who joined the session via video link.

Nipa Director General Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman gave a comprehensive briefing to the committee on the institute’s ongoing training programmes and institutional initiatives aimed at strengthening the capacity of public sector officers.

Senator Rana Mahmood appreciated the institute’s initiatives and acknowledged Nipa’s role in enhancing professional standards within the civil service.

“The integration of modern technologies and forward-looking training modules reflects Nipa’s commitment to equipping public officers with the skills required to address contemporary governance challenges,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026