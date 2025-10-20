Angoor Adda border closure affecting business activity

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The Angoor Adda border crossing point in Lower South Waziristan between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed for the eighth consecutive day due to heightened border tensions, bringing cross-border trade to a complete halt and leaving traders, transporters, and daily-wage workers in distress across the region.

According to the local business community, the prolonged closure has caused losses worth millions of rupees each day. Dozens of trucks carrying import and export goods between the two countries are stranded near the customs yard and entry points, disrupting the regional supply chain.

In Wana’s Rustam Bazaar and other key commercial areas of South Waziristan Lower, business activities have come to a standstill. Traders said that hundreds of labourers had lost their daily income, while many shopkeepers had been forced to temporarily shut down their businesses.

The president of the South Waziristan Lower Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saifur Rehman, said on Sunday that the continued border shutdown was damaging not only the local economy but also affecting national trade.

“Angoor Adda serves as a vital trade corridor between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Its closure is inflicting heavy losses on Pakistani traders, while Afghan markets are also facing shortages of essential goods,” he said.

Saifur Rehman urged both governments Pakistan and Afghanistan to intervene immediately and facilitate dialogue to restore cross-border trade.

Traders said Pakistan imports textile goods, fresh fruits, grapes, pomegranates, and dry fruits from Afghanistan, while exports rice, cattle, buffaloes, vegetables, and other food commodities to the neighbouring country. The suspension of trade has created difficulties for consumers and traders on both the sides.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025