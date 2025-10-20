E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Lok Chaupal highlights women’s courage, empowerment

Our Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am
Mishal Khan speaks at the event in Haripur on Sunday. — Dawn
HARIPUR: Lok Chaupal successfully hosted its latest session featuring Mishal Khan, Balochistan’s first female racer and travel blogger, in a powerful celebration of youth, courage and women’s empowerment.

Following the earlier session with Maria Shinwari from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), this event marked another milestone in highlighting women who are breaking barriers and inspiring young people across Pakistan. Daughters like Mishal Khan and Maria Shinwari continue to redefine traditional roles, showing that women can excel in every field.

During the session held at Wakefields in Khanpur here on Sunday, Mishal Khan shared her inspiring journey as Balochistan’s first female racer, the challenges she overcame in a male-dominated sport, and her vision to encourage more young women to pursue careers in motorsports. As a travel blogger, she also highlighted how traveling offers unique opportunities for learning and self-development, encouraging youth to explore new horizons and grow through their experiences.

Maria Shinwari, who participated in the previous session, shared her experiences as at our operator, highlighting the important role women play in promoting tourism, entrepreneurship, and a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The audience comprised individuals from diverse careers, including professionals from both the government and private sectors, reflecting broad community interest in empowering youth and women through such initiatives.

The organiser, Ayaz Gul Kiyani, while sharing the history of the Lok Chaupal claimed that it was a platform for individuals whose stories inspire others, particularly youth, to dream big and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

The event was warmly received, with enthusiastic participation from youth, community members and media representatives.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

