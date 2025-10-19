Pakistan’s car quality quagmire amid dual authority

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has claimed powers to certify the quality standards of vehicles assembled and manufactured in Pakistan, joining the Engineer Development Board (EDB), which was earlier granted the same authority. However, neither agency has local testing laboratories, meaning vehicle parts will be sent abroad for inspection.

The PSQCA’s Board of Direc­tors recently approved the implementation of a “Type Approval Scheme” to enhance vehicle safety and ensure compliance with international standards. Under this scheme, locally assembled vehicles will undergo testing through internationally recognised laboratories.

The board also approved amendments to the Pakistan Conformity Assessment Rules, 2011, under the PSQCA Act 1996, and authorised the signing of Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) with foreign automobile testing bodies.

These moves follow directives from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which expressed concern over the absence of basic safety features, such as airbags, child locks, and effective braking systems, in vehicles assembled or imported into Pakistan.

The scheme aims to ensure that every new vehicle model introduced in Pakistan undergoes standardised safety and quality testing through recognised international facilities until domestic testing infrastructure is established. This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s commitment to the UNECE’s WP-29 framework, a safety benchmark adopted by over 60 countries.

PSQCA is Pakistan’s legally recognised national standards body, as acknowledged by the WTO’s Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Agreement, which recognises only one national standards authority per country.

Despite the Federal Cabinet ratifying these standards in January 2023, implementation has faced delays due to objections from automobile assemblers and the EDB. Meanwhile, the EDB has issued separate notifications asserting its authority over vehicle safety and quality standards.

Automotive parts manufacturers have criticised the conflicting policies and lack of coordination. The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has urged the Ministry of Industries to designate the EDB as the sole body responsible for certifying parts quality.

Shehryar Qadir, senior vice chairman of PAAPAM, told Dawn that the main challenge was the absence of local testing labs. “Pakistan does not have any local car brands; all vehicles assembled or manufactured here belong to international brands, which have world-class testing facilities in Japan, Korea, and China,” he said. “We obtain certification from these countries as we supply parts to car makers. ”Mr Qadir added that requiring parts to be sent to two different foreign laboratories for certification is redundant.

“The cost of international certification ranges from $20,000 to $100,000. Obtaining it repeatedly for two government departments is neither practical nor economical,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025