E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Auto loans rise for 10th month

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:18am

KARACHI: Outstanding auto loans increased to Rs305 billion by the end of September, up from Rs294bn in August, marking the 10th consecutive month of growth, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Despite the rise, auto financing remains below the record high of Rs368bn seen in June 2022. However, rising demand for vehicles — reflected in surging imports of semi- and completely knocked-down (SKD/CKD) kits — is expected to sustain momentum in the coming months.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data show that imports of SKD/CKD kits in the first quarter of FY26 jumped 114pc to $458 million, from $231.4m in the same period last year.

Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, attributed the increase in auto financing to improving purchasing power and the launch of new models. Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, said auto leasing is becoming more attractive, with rates now below 10pc in some cases.

The policy rate cut from 22pc in June to 11pc has also contributed to stronger auto demand, despite higher car prices following the implementation of the New Energy Vehicle policy from July 1, 2025.

However, structural constraints remain. The existing cap of Rs3 million on auto loans continues to restrict higher-end financing. Some market analysts suggest raising the limit to Rs6m, though the SBP is reportedly cautious, fearing that increased demand may strain foreign exchange reserves through higher imports.

Other regulatory restrictions, such as a 30pc down payment requirement and shorter loan tenures — five years for vehicles up to 1,000cc and three years for smaller cars — also deter potential borrowers.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

W ITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...