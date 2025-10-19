Three college officials killed in road accident in Turbat

GWADAR: Three officials of Makran Medical College were killed and another was injured when a vehicle carrying smuggled Iranian petrol collided with their car in the Turbat area of Kech district on Saturday.

Police said the accident took place on the CPEC Road when the speeding Zambad vehicle hit the car coming from the opposite direction. The collision claimed the lives of Deputy Project Director of Makran Medical College Shahjahan, Engineer Bahadur and Naeem Nabi, while Dr Shabir Ahmed was injured.

Highway police reached the scene soon after the incident and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital. The bodies were later handed over to their families after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a boat loaded with smuggled Iranian oil caught a massive fire in the Kantani Hore area near the Pak-Iran border. The blaze spread quickly, engulfing a large number of oil drums stored along the coast.

“The fire also burnt six other boats and around 20 motorcycles parked at the site,” said SHO Abdullah Baloch, adding that no casualties were reported.

According to police, the fire was caused by a fault in the boat’s battery system, which led to a short circuit. Fire tenders reached the area and managed to bring the flames under control.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025