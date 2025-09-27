E-Paper | September 27, 2025

11 killed in separate traffic accidents in Balochistan: officials

Abdullah Zehri Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 05:40pm

Eleven people were killed and six others injured in two separate traffic accidents in Balochistan on Saturday, local officials told Dawn.com.

The first incident, in the Panjgur district, involved a pickup truck laden with fuel and a passenger coach colliding near Panjgur Bazaar, according to Assistant Commissioner Jawad Zehri.

“The crash was so severe that both vehicles immediately erupted into flames,” Zehri said, adding that a passing motorcyclist was also caught in the fiery collision and injured.

“Eight people were burnt alive at the scene of the accident, six of whom were aboard the passenger coach,” he told Dawn.com. “The deceased have been identified; six of them are said to be from Khuzdar and the other two from Panjgur.”

AC Zehri added that the injured motorcyclist, who is in critical condition, has been referred to Karachi for treatment.

“Levies personnel have begun investigating the incident and the bodies of the deceased are being sent to their native areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and five others were injured when a passenger coach collided with a car and overturned in the province’s Pishin district, Karizat Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hamza said.

“The coach, travelling from Quetta to Islamabad, collided with a car coming from the opposite direction and overturned,” he told Dawn.com. “Two people were killed at the scene, while six wounded were rushed to a trauma centre.”

Quetta Trauma Centre Managing Director Dr Arbab Kamran told Dawn.com: “The injured were provided immediate medical assistance; however, unfortunately, one of the injured succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

“Those injured in the accident are being provided treatment on an emergency basis. Under my supervision, the trauma centre’s entire medical team are busy saving the lives of the injured, while two of the injured are in a critical condition.”

In July this year, three people, including a woman, were killed and nine others injured in two separate road accidents in the Chaman and Mach areas of Balochistan.

