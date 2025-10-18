Pakistan seeks peace, stability in Afghanistan: PM Shehbaz tells Malaysian counterpart

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed his Malaysian counterpart on Saturday that Pakistan seeks peace and stability in Afghanistan but continues to face “cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghan soil”.

In a phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the premier emphasised that Afghan authorities must take immediate and effective steps to dismantle terror networks operating on Afghan soil, said a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During a state visit by the premier earlier in October, the two leaders resolved to reignite bilateral cooperation and move towards a more aggressive and forward-looking policy, including the possibility of collaboration under the umbrella of the Asean economic bloc.

“He reaffirmed that Pakistan had agreed to a temporary ceasefire at the request of the Afghan authorities to facilitate dialogue in Doha, and stressed the importance of tangible action against all terrorist entities, including Fitna-al-Khwarij, Fitna-al-Hindustan, TTP, and BLA, to restore peace and stability along the border,” added the PMO.

Ibrahim, expressing concern at the developments, offered to play a constructive role in “reducing tensions and restoring peace and stability in the region”.

The two leaders also discussed other regional developments and PM Shehbaz briefed the Indonesian prime minister on his participation in the signing ceremony of the Gaza Peace Agreement in Sharm-el-Sheikh. The two leaders expressed home that “it would help bring an immediate end to the suffering of the Palestinian people, ensure unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, and pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region”.

Concluding the call, both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

In a joint statement issued following their bilateral meeting in Indonesia during Shehbaz’s visit, both prime ministers expressed satisfaction with the strong and ongoing defence collaboration under the Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) established in 1997.

Anwar and Shehbaz also agreed to explore collaboration in healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical devices with the aim of enhancing public health and commercial exchanges in these sectors.

Pakistan and Malaysia maintain strong economic, religious and cultural ties. In April, Malaysian PM Ibrahim said that Pakistan’s investments in Malaysia have grown to about $397 million; in May, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani highlighted Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur’s collaboration in tackling challenges faced by the Islamic world, such as Islamophobia.