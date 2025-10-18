Israel says has identified dead hostage returned on Friday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has said that the body of a deceased hostage Hamas returned overnight has been identified as Eliyahu Margalit, AFP reports.

The Israeli military “informed the family of the abductee Eliyahu Margalit … that (the body of) their loved one has been returned to Israel and his identification has been completed”, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

It added that it would “not compromise” and “will spare no effort until we return all of the fallen abductees, down to the last one”.