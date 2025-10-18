No space for war in nuclearised environment, COAS Munir cautions India

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday cautioned India that there was “no space for war in a nuclearised environment” as he hailed Pakistan’s “clear victory” during the May conflict with the neighbouring country.

Addressing a passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, COAS Munir said, “I advise and firmly caution India’s military leadership that there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment.

Calling on New Delhi to settle core issues as per international norms, the army chief asserted, “We will never be intimidated not coerced by your rhetoric and will respond decisively to even a minor provocation without any qualms.”

“Ever since the creation of Pakistan, the armed forces, with full support of the nation, have defended the external and internal frontiers of the country with unfailing resolve, conviction and pride.

“The most recent display of this spirit and resolve of the armed forces of Pakistan during Marka-i-Haq [and] Operation Bunyanum Marsoos has further strengthened the trust and confidence of the people of Pakistan in the competence and far-reaching capabilities of its armed forces by neutralising all threats with remarkable professionalism,” COAS Munir said, referring to the four-day May conflict with India.

“Downing advanced […] Rafales, targeting multiple bases including S-400s, and showcasing multi-domain warfare capabilities, Pakistan has displayed its capabilities and will to defend,” COAS Munir asserted.

He further said that “people of hues and colours, age, gender, ethnicity or creed, stood firm and tall like a wall of steel, leading to a renewed spirit of patriotism and national fervour, which prevails across the length and breadth of Pakistan”.

The field marshal stated: “Our collective success has reenergised and strengthened the proud and illustrious memories of our earlier successes. Pakistan once again came out victorious against a treacherous enemy marked by strategic blindness and naivety, and filled with hubris and rhetoric about its misguided hegemonic ambitions.

“India’s eagerness to adjudge culpability, aversion to neutral investigations and staking self-created evidence was indicative of politicisation of terrorism for vested interests of the ruling regime,” he added.

COAS Munir went on to say, “Pakistan, on the other hand, gained deep admiration of the people of Pakistan and the international community because of the legitimacy and the clear victory against a numerically superior adversary.

“Internally, it has further unified our nation and strengthened our resolve to defend against any threat, whether external or internal. It has reinforced confidence, particularly amongst the youth, that the armed forces of Pakistan are an essential element of national power and trusted with the responsibility to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.”

At the outset of his address, the army chief extended his warm greetings and appreciation to the “immaculately turned-out gentlemen and lady cadets for the outstanding display of professionalism and discipline”.

He also expressed his compliments to the cadets from friendly countries of Malaysia, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Yemen, Mali, Maldives, and Nigeria for “successful completion of the formative training at this prestigious institution”.

“This is a moment of pride for you and all of us, reflective of the strong bond of military cooperation and international camaraderie,” COAS Munir said.

He highlighted that the PMA’s role “as a cornerstone of military excellence has always remained commendable, and the standards exhibited today are no less reflective of the same”.

