Army brass warns India any ‘imaginary new normal’ to be met with ‘new normal of swift retributive response’

The military’s top brass warned India on Wednesday that any “imaginary new normal” its leadership might be entertaining about bilateral dynamics would be met with a “new normal of swift retributive response”.

The statement from the army brass, released after the 272nd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at General Headquarters (GHQ), comes in the wake of last week’s provocative remarks by top Indian civil-military leadership.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had warned Pakistan that it must stop state-sponsored terrorism if it wanted to retain its place on the map. He had said that Indian forces would “not show any restraint this time”, potentially hinting at another military incursion.

The Pakistan military had issued a strong response to the remarks and wanred that any future conflict with India could lead to “cataclysmic devastation” and the country would “resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint”. It had said that “those seeking to establish a new normal must know that Pakistan has established a new normal of response , which will be swift, decisive and destructive”.

A statement from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued today said that the military brass also took notice of the remarks in today’s CCC.

“The forum pledged to counter any Indian aggression with a swift and decisive response, shattering any perceived notion of India’s relative safety accruing from geography. Any imaginary new normal will be met with a new normal of swift retributive response,” the ISPR said.

It added that the military leadership expressed grave concerns about the recent “irresponsible and unwarranted provocative statements” by the Indian civil and military leadership.

“Such rhetoric conforms to the well-known Indian propensity of whipping up war hysteria for political benefits. The participants agreed that unwarranted warmongering is likely to lead to heightened tensions and will endanger regional peace and security,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said the meeting commenced with prayers for the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks “orchestrated by Indian terror proxies”.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir “commended the spirit, resolve and determination of the Pakistan armed forces in war against foreign-sponsored terror proxies and during extensive relief and rescue operations in the aftermath of recent floods, in conjunction with civil administration and other law enforcement agencies”, the statement said.

It further added that the forum undertook a “comprehensive review’’ of ongoing counter-terrorism operations, emerging threat paradigms and operational readiness and reaffirmed that the military remained ready to “thwart inimical designs of Pakistan’s adversaries across all domains”.

The ISPR also said that the CCC members affirmed that the “existing nexus between terror and crime with vested political patronage, which is gravely hurting the interests of the state and security of its people, will not be allowed to continue anymore, come what may”.

The military’s media wing further said that the participants expressed their resolve to pursue “comprehensive counterterrorism operations across all domains to continue to dismantle the networks of Indian-sponsored terror proxies” such as the Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. In May, the government designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna al-Hindu­stan — a new phrase aimed at framing India’s alleged role in terrorism as a deliberate destabilisation strategy, potentially to galvanise domestic support.

The participants also acknowledged the significance of Pakistan’s recent high-level diplomatic engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to global and regional peace. In particular, the military welcomed the landmark mutual defence deal between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and said it underscored “shared values, mutual respect, and a joint vision” for peace and security in the Middle Eastern and South Asian regions.

Pakis­tan and Saudi Arabia entered into a landmark mutual defence agreement, under which any aggression against one state will be considered an attack on both. The pact was signed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh in September.

“The forum reiterated Pakistan’s uncompromising support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The forum also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and hoped for early ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. The forum reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on Palestine issue, voicing support for the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state, based on pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

“In his closing remarks, the COAS, directed the commanders to ensure the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline, physical fitness, innovation and responsiveness. The COAS expressed full confidence in the operational preparedness of Pakistan Army to counter threats across the entire spectrum, from conventional and sub-conventional, to hybrid and asymmetric threats,” the military’s media wing concluded.