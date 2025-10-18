No extension, all Afghan refugee camps to shut: PM Shehbaz

• Asks authorities to speed up dignified repatriation of Afghan nationals
• Additional exit points to be set up on border to facilitate smooth return
• Over 1.47m Afghans repatriated as of Oct 16
• KP chief minister skips high-level meeting also attended by COAS
ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday decided to expedite the dignified repatriation of Afghan nationals without granting any further extension and to shut down all Afghan refugee camps across the country.
The government also decided to establish additional exit points along the Pak-Afghan border to ensure the smooth return of Afghan nationals to their homeland. It reiterated that harbouring illegal Afghan residents would be treated as a serious offence and violators would face stern punishment.
The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, chief ministers Maryam Nawaz of Punjab, Syed Murad Ali Shah of Sindh and Sarfraz Bugti of Balochistan, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, and several federal ministers.
Newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi did not attend the meeting and was represented by Finance Minister Muzzammil Aslam.
In his maiden speech earlier, the KP chief minister had opposed the repatriation of Afghans, calling them “brothers”.
During the meeting, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to supporting Afghanistan in times of difficulty but expressed concern over the continued involvement of Afghan nationals in cross-border terrorism.
He directed all provincial governments and relevant federal institutions to work in close coordination to ensure the early and orderly repatriation of all Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan, stressing that no further extension would be granted for their stay.
The PM appreciated Pakistan’s decades-long hospitality toward millions of Afghan refugees despite enormous economic and security challenges, recalling that the country had suffered heavy losses in the war against terrorism in terms of both lives and resources.
“Despite multiple diplomatic efforts, including high-level visits by the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, defence minister, and other senior officials to Kabul, Pakistan’s concerns regarding the use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups remain unresolved,” he said.
“The brave people of Pakistan, who have sacrificed so much in the fight against terrorism, now rightly ask how long we can continue bearing the burden of Afghan refugees,” the prime minister added.
The forum was informed that, as of Oct 16, more than 1.47 million Afghan nationals had already been repatriated in a phased manner.
Authorities said that only those holding valid Pakistani visas would be allowed to stay, while the number of border exit points was being increased to expedite the process.
The prime minister instructed that the repatriation be carried out in a dignified and humane manner, with particular care for the elderly, women, children, and members of minority communities.
Warning of strict action, the PM said: “Harbouring or sheltering illegal Afghan residents, including allowing them to stay in guest houses, is a punishable offence under the law.”
He also lauded the armed forces under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir for effectively repelling recent cross-border attacks from Afghanistan. He said the armed forces had always demonstrated their professional excellence in defending the homeland.
The meeting participants, including the AJK prime minister and provincial leaders, appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and praised the leadership of PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir for steering national policy on the issue.
Concluding the session, the PM directed all provincial governments and institutions to fully implement the agreed recommendations and extend complete cooperation to ensure the timely and dignified repatriation of all illegal Afghan residents from Pakistan.
Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025