JI leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman booked over ‘remarks against FC’

GWADAR: Police have registered an FIR against Jamaat-i-Islami Balochistan Emir Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, at the Suntsur police station for allegedly making a speech against the Frontier Corps (FC) during an assembly session.

According to police, the case was lodged on the written complaint of Khuda Bakhsh, a resident of Sarbandan in the Dasht area, who alleged that Mr Baloch accused the FC of being responsible for killings in various areas.

The complainant further stated that Mufti Shah Mir and Maulana Ghulam Sarwar were killed by unidentified assailants, but Mr Baloch blamed the FC for their deaths without any evidence.

Police have registered the FIR against the JI leader under sections 124, 506, 505, and 504 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), as well as sections 26, 20, and 11 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

