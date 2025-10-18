SHO martyred in Balochistan’s Kharan

QUETTA: A police officer was gunned down by armed men in Kharan district on Friday night, officials said.

They said Station House Officer (SHO) of the City Police Station, Muhammad Qasim Baloch, was conducting snap checking at Basima Chowk when a group of around eight armed assailants arrived and attacked the police team.

The attackers overpowered four security guards and attempted to kidnap the SHO.

However, the SHO resisted, prompting the assailants to open fire on him, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Security forces launched an operation in the area to trace the attackers involved in the killing.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025