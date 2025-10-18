E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Pakistan to extend debt maturity portfolios, says Aurangzeb

Anwar Iqbal Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 07:58am
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with the delegation of The Currency Exchange Fund (TCX) in Washington on October 17. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Finance/X
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with the delegation of The Currency Exchange Fund (TCX) in Washington on October 17. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Finance/X

WASHINGTON: Pakis­tan is seeking to extend the maturity of its domestic and external debt portfolios to reduce refinancing and interest rate risks, Fin­ance Minister Muham­mad Aurangzeb said on Friday.

The minister’s remarks indicate a shift towards longer-term borrowing to reduce reliance on short-term debt, which typically requires more frequent refinancing at potentially higher market rates. In contrast, longer-term debt provides more predictable servicing costs, offering greater financial stability.

Aurangzeb made the statement during a meeting with a delegation from The Currency Exchange Fund (TCX), led by Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Offi­cer Othman Boukrami.

The discussions focused on debt management and local currency lending strategies.

TCX offers long-term currency and interest rate hedging solutions to help businesses and households in developing economies access finance while limiting exposure to exchange rate fluctuations.

Aurangzeb welcomed TCX’s role in supporting local currency hedging mechanisms and shared Pakistan’s plans to re-engage with international capital markets through Panda Bonds, Eurobonds, and International Sukuk.

In a separate meeting with US Congressman French Hill, Chairman of the House Financial Ser­vices Committee, Mr Aurangzeb stressed the importance of enhancing economic ties between Pakistan and the US.

They discussed expanding cooperation in digital financial services, support for emerging sectors of the economy, potential collaboration in Pakistan’s mineral sector, and deeper engagement in information technology.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...