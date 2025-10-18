Al Dawsari, Takahashi win Asian awards

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia captain Salem Al Dawsari was named Asia’s Player-of-the-Year for a second time and Japan’s Hana Takahashi won the women’s award at a ceremony in Riyadh.

The 34-year-old Al Dawsari, who also scooped the award in 2022, finished top scorer in last season’s AFC Champions League with 10 goals as he helped Al Hilal reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Skippered by Al Dawsari, Saudi Arabia this week sealed their place at next year’s World Cup.

Urawa Reds defender Takahashi, 25, played a pivotal role for club and country in recent months.

At Thursday’s ceremony, North Korea’s Choe Il Son was named women’s youth player-of-the-year after playing a starring role in her country lifting the U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cup crowns.

Australia’s Alex Badolato won the men’s equivalent.

