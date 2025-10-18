E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Vocalist Ahmed Jahanzeb wins awards

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

LAHORE: After more than two decades of unwavering devotion to music, vocalist and composer Ahmed Jahanzeb has achieved a historic milestone by winning three major national music awards in 2025, marking a long-awaited and well-deserved recognition.

At the 10th Hum Awards held in Houston, USA, Jahanzeb was honored with the Best Original Soundtrack Award for “Tera Mera Pyar”, the unforgettable theme of HUM TV’s blockbuster drama “Ishq Murshid.”

Continuing his winning streak, “Tera Mera Hai Pyar Amar” from Ishq Murshid also earned Jahanzeb the Best Original Soundtrack Award at the “Kya Drama Hai – 2nd Icon Awards 2025.”

“Tera Mera Pyar” was celebrated as the Most Streamed Song of the Year at the 23rd Lux Style Awards, recognising its record-breaking digital reach and universal emotional appeal. In his victory speech, Jahanzeb reflected on his 25-year journey in the music industry:

“It took me 25 years of faith, love, and hard work to reach this moment. This award is not just about winning, it’s about believing that sincere music always finds its way to people’s hearts.”

Renowned for his charismatic stage presence and timeless vocal depth, Ahmed Jahanzeb continues to redefine the sound of Pakistani pop and television music. With timeless hits such as “Kaho Ek Din,” “Tu Jo Nahin,” “Laut Aao,” “Aap Ki Yaad,” and the Coke Studio anthem “Khaki Banda,”

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

