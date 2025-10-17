Naqvi all praise for Trump’s efforts for Gaza peace agreement

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday lauded US President Donald Trump’s efforts for the Gaza peace agreement, describing them as ‘sincere and historic’.

“Credit for bringing lasting peace to the Middle East goes to President Trump, noting that such diplomatic milestones contribute to the overall stability in the region,” Naqvi said while meeting acting US ambassador Natalie Baker at the ministry.

He welcomed American investors’ growing interest in Pakistan, particularly in the fields of minerals and energy, emphasising the government’s resolve to create a conducive environment for foreign investment.

“We welcome US companies to explore Pakistan’s vast potential in the mineral sector and other industries,” he added.

Welcomes American investors’ growing interest in fields of minerals, energy

Speaking on Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism, Naqvi reiterated that Pakistan has paid a heavy price to ensure global security, underscoring that the country remains a frontline state in the fight against terrorism.

He praised the security forces, police, and citizens from all walks of life for their ‘unparalleled sacrifices’ in combating extremism.

Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in recent terrorist incidents and acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in countering terrorism.

She reaffirmed that the US will continue to support and cooperate with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and efforts to maintain regional peace. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, along with senior officials, also attended the meeting.

During the talks, both sides exchanged views on Pakistan-US relations, security cooperation, and investment opportunities in various fields, including the mineral sector.

The discussions highlighted the shared commitment of both nations to regional stability and mutual economic growth.

Senior officials including Interior SecretaryMohammad Khurram Agha, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Inspector General Islamabad Police, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were also present at the meeting.

The engagement marks another step in the ongoing dialogue between Islamabad and Washington, reflecting both nations’ intent to deepen collaboration in security, economic, and diplomatic domains for mutual benefit and regional stability.

Human smuggling

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also vowed to take stern action against those involved in human smuggling. “Pakistan believes in discouraging illegal immigration and promoting legal migration. Those involved in illegal immigration will face strict legal action upon their return, and the elements engaged in human trafficking are being dealt with an iron hand,” the minister said in a separate meeting with outgoing Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins who called on him on Thursday.

Naqvi lauded the contributions of the diplomat for strengthening bilateral ties and extended his best wishes for the high commissioner’s futuren endeavors. ?Minister of State Tallal Chaudhry, Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, and senior officials from the Australian High Commission were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan-Australia relations and the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields. During the meeting, discussions were also held on enhancing cooperation at coast guards level, border management, and preventing human trafficking.

?The Australian high commissioner expressed condolences over the recent tragic incidents in which a police officer and members of the security forces were martyred. He praised the restoration work of Gaddafi Stadium and added that under your leadership, Islamabad’s welfare and development projects are commendable, and there is a visible improvement in the city.

?He said he had a memorable time in Pakistan, stating that the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman in Lahore is his favorite place. He also remarked that Pakistan’s international stature and respect has significantly improved in recent times.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025