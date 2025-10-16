A nation united can still crush terrorism

FOLLOWING setbacks on the battlefield, India has resorted to overt acts of terrorism through its operatives and facilitators in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with clear evidence of these actions having been presented globally. Pakistani forces have also been up to the mark, guarding the frontiers both geographical and ideological.

Across 2024 in KP, 799 terrorists were eliminated — an average of 2.1 per day — while 577 Pakistanis achieved martyrdom; 272 army personnel, 140 policemen and 165 innocent civilians. By mid-September 2025, Pakistan Army had carried out 10,115 intelligence-based operations, with nearly 40 per cent of them having taken place in KP.

These operations have resulted in 917 terrorists being eliminated — averaging 3.5 per day — while 516 Pakistanis lost their lives; 311 soldiers, 173 policemen and 32 civilians. Each martyr represents courage, sacrifice and the unyielding spirit of a nation determined to overcome terrorism.

Terrorism in our homeland is a pressing issue that stems from identifiable causes and policies needing immediate attention. The primary driver of its rise is the failure to implement the National Action Plan (NAP). When measures are left un-executed, harmful elements get the space they need to thrive.

There is evidence that India is using Afghanistan as a base for terrorism against Pakistan, and we have urged Afghanistan not to allow its territory to be used this way. However, in recent days we have seen Pakistan is showing that its patience has limits as well.

Afghanistan must ensure its territory does not become a safe haven for non-state actors whose presence poses a global threat. These groups have no ties to religion, ethnicity or tradition; their sole purpose is spreading violence and chaos.

The flow of weapons into Afghanistan, including some of American origin, poses a threat not only to Pakistan, but to the entire region. These arms can be used anywhere, creating widespread danger. The security of the Pakistani people cannot be compromised for the sake of any other country, especially Afghanistan.

The Pakistani nation stands united and resolute against terrorists and their facilitators. The sacrifices of our martyrs will never be in vain. The entire nation deeply respects and honours the martyrs, and salutes their bravery. If terrorism is to be eradicated in the country, the nexus of crime must be eradicated. Terrorists and their facilitators, whoever they are or whatever position they occupy, must be confronted.

Dialogue is certainly the best approach to resolving issues, but when the enemy and its allies reject peace, it becomes necessary to respond the way they understand. Terrorists violate the most sacred tribal traditions by using children and women as shields, turning the innocent into instruments of savagery. Such methods reveal their moral bankruptcy and their complete incompatibility with any notion of honour or humanity.

Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025