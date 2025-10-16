Airspace ban for India extended until Nov 25

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has exten­ded the closure of its airspace to Indian aircraft for another month, until November 24, according to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued by Pakistan Airports Authority on Wednesday.

“Pakistani airspace will remain closed to Indian registered aircraft,” the NOTAM said.

Neither aircraft owned or leased by Indian airlines nor Indian military flights are allowed to use Pakistan’s airspace, the authorities said. The ban on the use of airspace will be in effect from Oct 15 to Nov 24.

The restriction was imposed due to ongoing tensions between the two nations. Pakistan initially shut its airspace on India in April this year and it has maintained the closure ever since.

Earlier on Tuesday, amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afgha­nistan, Pakistani authorities issued a Notam to restrict multiple air routes over its territory, for “operational reasons.”

Several routes were limited on Oct 15 and 16 between 7:30pm and 9:30pm each day. However, the restriction notice was withdrawn by Wednesday afternoon.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025