E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Six trawlers involved in illegal fishing seized

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 09:04am
A Pakistani fisherman is seen in this file photo.— Photo provided by Basil Andrews
A Pakistani fisherman is seen in this file photo.— Photo provided by Basil Andrews

QUETTA: Pakistan Coast Guards and Balochistan Fisheries Department conducted joint operations in the Arabian Sea, seizing six fishing trawlers involved in unlawful trawling within Balochistan’s territorial waters and 245 banned fishing nets from Karachi’s coastal area.

A spokesman for Pakistan Coast Guards said that joint teams carried out operations against illegal trawling and smuggling along the coasts of Ormara, Pasni, and Jiwani.

Trawling, he said, is a prohibited method of fishing that causes severe damage to marine ecosystem and threaten livelihoods of local fishermen. It also noted that trawling vessels are often involved in illegal activities, including smuggling of weapons and narcotics.

During the past month, he said, six trawlers engaged in illegal fishing were seized from Balochistan’s maritime limits, an action that was widely welcomed by local fishermen.

In addition, 245 banned fishing nets, which endanger marine life and disrupt fish breeding in Karachi’s waters, were confiscated in a separate operation.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

