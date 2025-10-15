E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Girl students protest absence of teachers

A Correspondent Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:51am
Students block a road in Mohmand on Tuesday. — Dawn
Students block a road in Mohmand on Tuesday. — Dawn

MOHMAND: Girls wearing school uniforms blocked the main road in Ambar tehsil of Mohmand tribal district to protest prolonged absence of teachers and closure of their school here on Tuesday. The students accompanied by their parents staged the protest outside their primary school situated along Ambar road.

The school has reportedly been non-functional for over two years owing to continuous absence of two teachers who, according to protesters, were drawing salaries without performing their duty.

They said that the school was temporarily run by a single teacher, but after the end of their contractual period, the school was completely closed, leaving the future of students in jeopardy.

The students demanded immediate intervention of education department to resolve the issue.

The local administration held successful negotiations with protesters after which the road was opened to traffic.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

