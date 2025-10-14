E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Pakistan cricketer Shawaal Zulfiqar’s father passes away

Pakistan women’s cricket team player Shawaal Zulfiqar’s father passed away in Sialkot, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Shawaal is currently in Sri Lanka, representing the national side at the ICC Women’s World Cup.

“Pakistan women’s cricket team batter Shawaal Zulfiqar’s father, Zulfiqar Ahmad, has passed away,” the PCB said in a statement.

He was laid to rest in a suburban area of Sialkot, the statement added.

Teammates, coaching staff, and management have expressed their condolences to Shawaal on the sad demise of her father, the PCB said.

They extended heartfelt sympathy and offered their prayers for departed soul, the statement added.

The statement did not mention whether Shawaal remains with the squad, with the national team having lost all of its first three matches.

Last week‘s defeat against Australia left their knockout hopes hanging by a thread.

A superb century from Beth Mooney dragged defending champions Australia back from the brink of disaster after being 76-7 before they completed a crushing 107-run win over the Green Shirts.

Pakistan will play their next match against England on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old batter played the practice matches for the World Cup in Colombo but hasn’t featured in Pakistan’s World Cup campaign so far.

