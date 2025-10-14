Two martyred soldiers laid to rest in Gujar Khan, Jhelum

GUJAR KHAN: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom at the Afghanistan border on Sunday, have been laid to rest in their native villages in Gujar Khan and Pind Dadan Khan with full military honours on Monday afternoon.

The body of Lance Naik Muhammad Waqas was received by a large number of residents lined along the sides of the road to his village who were chanting slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan.

Later on, in the graveyard of the village Bhrroll near Changa Bangial, full military honours and salutes were accorded to the martyr while laying his body to rest.

Major General Akif Iqbal, Brig Azeem, senior officers of Pakistan Army and a large number of people of Gujar Khan were present on the occasion.]

Brig Azeem, who hails from the village, said that this brave Jawan have enabled the people of the area and family members to walk tall, and Gujar Khan has always been the land of Nishan-i-Haider and great soldiers.

Major General Akif Iqbal also paid rich tributes to the bravery of the martyrs and said that the defence of the motherland was the prime duty and martyrdom was the greatest honour for soldiers of Allah.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Tayyab of Pakistan Army, who also embraced martyrdom at the Afghanistan border, was laid to rest with full military honours in the village Jhuggian in Pind Dadan Khan tehsil.

His funeral was attended by Corps Commander Mangla (I Corps), Lieutenant General Nauman Zakaria, District Police Officer Jhelum, SSP Tariq Aziz Sindhu, and Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, Mir Reza Ozgen, besides a large number of civil society members.

Gen Zakaria paid tributes to the courage and sacrifice of Sepoy Tayyib and expressed resolve to defend every inch of the motherland against aggressors.

The corps commander stated that the Pakistan Army stood steadfast in its determination and possessed undaunting courage to foil the evil designs of the country’s enemies.

During the funeral, Gen Zakaria laid floral wreath at the grave of the martyr, while an active contingent of soldiers paid military honours.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025