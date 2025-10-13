E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Funeral prayers offered for personnel martyred in border clash with Afghan Taliban

Dawn.com | Hamid Asghar Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 11:45pm
Senior military and civil official offer funeral prayers for soldiers martyred during border clashes with Afghanistan, at Rawalpindi’s Chaklala Garrison on October 13. — ISPR
Senior military and civil official offer funeral prayers for soldiers martyred during border clashes with Afghanistan, at Rawalpindi’s Chaklala Garrison on October 13. — ISPR

Funeral prayers were offered on Monday for 14 soldiers martyred during clashes along the Afghan border over the weekend, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said 23 Pakistani troops were martyred and more than 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated terrorists were killed in border clashes following an attack from the Afghan side.

Funeral prayers were offered for 12 martyrs at Rawalpindi’s Chaklala Garrison, while prayers were offered for two others in their native towns of Gujar Khan and Pind Dadan Khan, respectively.

“Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff, federal ministers, [KP] governor, civil and military officers and public attended the funeral,” the ISPR statement read.

In a statement, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was quoted as saying, “People of Pakistan are indebted to the ultimate sacrifice of these heroes who laid down their lives while defending [the] territorial integrity of Pakistan against the cowardly and treacherous aggression of [the] Taliban Regime and Indian sponsored terrorist proxies operating from inside Afghan soil.”

According to the statement, he added that the “armed forces of Pakistan remain resolute to thwart any aggression and conspiracy against Pakistan with full support of the nation“.

Meanwhile, two soldiers were laid to rest in their native towns in Punjab with full military honours this afternoon. Lance Naik Muhammad Waqas Shaheed was buried in his native Bhrroll village near Changa Bangial, while Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab was buried in his native Jhuggian village in Pind Dadan Khan tehsil.

A Dawn.com correspondent at the scene reported that senior military and public officials paid their respects at the funeral.

Soldiers perform a gun salute at the funeral of two soldiers in Gujar Khan on October 13. — Hamid Asghar
Soldiers perform a gun salute at the funeral of two soldiers in Gujar Khan on October 13. — Hamid Asghar

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...