Pakistan Army wins gold at Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2025 in the UK: ISPR

A Pakistan Army team won the gold medal at Exercise Cambrian Pat­rol-2025, held in Wales from October 3-13, according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the exercise retained its demanding professional standards, where patrols from militaries across the globe move tactically across 60 kilometres of inhospitable terrain within 48 hours, completing specialised tasks.

“This year, 137 teams from 36 Countries participated in the exercise and out of all these teams, [the] Pakistan Army’s team, led by Captain Muhammad Saad, showed exceptional performance in the exercise and [was] awarded with the gold medal,” the ISPR said.

“It is indeed a proud moment for the whole nation and [the] Pakistan Army, which is known for its professionalism and highest standards of training,” the statement added.

“Pakistan Army has always held [the] country’s flag high and will keep endeavouring in future as well.”

Pakistan also won the gold medal at the exercise last year and in 2015, 2016 and 2017.