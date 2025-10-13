E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Pakistan Army wins gold at Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2025 in the UK: ISPR

Dawn.com Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 08:05pm
A photo of the Pakistan Army team that won the 2025 Excercise Cambrian Patrol in Wales on October 13. — ISPR
A photo of the Pakistan Army team that won the 2025 Excercise Cambrian Patrol in Wales on October 13. — ISPR

A Pakistan Army team won the gold medal at Exercise Cambrian Pat­rol-2025, held in Wales from October 3-13, according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the exercise retained its demanding professional standards, where patrols from militaries across the globe move tactically across 60 kilometres of inhospitable terrain within 48 hours, completing specialised tasks.

“This year, 137 teams from 36 Countries participated in the exercise and out of all these teams, [the] Pakistan Army’s team, led by Captain Muhammad Saad, showed exceptional performance in the exercise and [was] awarded with the gold medal,” the ISPR said.

“It is indeed a proud moment for the whole nation and [the] Pakistan Army, which is known for its professionalism and highest standards of training,” the statement added.

“Pakistan Army has always held [the] country’s flag high and will keep endeavouring in future as well.”

Pakistan also won the gold medal at the exercise last year and in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...