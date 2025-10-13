Netanyahu to attend Gaza summit in Egypt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend today’s summit on ending the Gaza conflict in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, an Egyptian presidential spokesperson said, Reuters reports.

“Both Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take part in the peace summit to solidify the agreement to end the war in Gaza and reaffirm their commitment to it,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu held a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi while they were in Israel.