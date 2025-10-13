E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Call for strengthening mental health infrastructure

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am
Participants display the two books launched on the occasion. —Shakil Adil/ White Star
• PAMH stresses need for integrating psychological support in disaster, emergency response frameworks
• Contribution of late Prof Haroon Ahmed to psychiatry highlighted

KARACHI: Highlighting the importance of equitable access to mental healthcare, especially in “times of crisis”, the Pakistan Association for Mental Health (PAMH) has called for urgent measures to strengthen mental health infrastructure, promote community-based interventions, and integrate psychological support within disaster and emergency response frameworks.

The association organised an event on the occasion of World Mental Health Day at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday, which saw medical practitioners pay tribute to renowned psychiatrist Prof Dr Syed Haroon Ahmed and share memories of his lifelong contributions to the field.

They also presented the association’s annual report, outlining recent initiatives undertaken across the country to promote mental health awareness and improve access to psychological care.

At the event, PAMH President Dr Syed Ali Wasif had delivered a presentation titled “Access for Mental Health in Times of Catastrophe and Emergency”.

He highlighted the urgent need for robust mental health infrastructure, community-based interventions, and the integration of psychological support in disaster and emergency response frameworks.

Speaking to the participants, rights activist Anees Haroon recalled her late husband’s pioneering role in establishing mental health awareness and advocacy in Pakistan, highlighting his lifelong mission to destigmatise mental illness and foster compassion and understanding within society.

Expressing deep sorrow over his passing on April 3, 2025, she said that his vision continues to guide PAMH’s ongoing initiatives and outreach efforts across the country.

On the occasion, two new books dedicated to the life, philosophy and contributions of Dr Haroon were launched. Authored and compiled by Dr Jaffer Ahmed, the books document Dr Haroon’s professional achievements, public service, and his influence on Pakistan’s mental health landscape.

While, three short video clips from Dr Haroon’s lectures were also screened, offering glimpses into his progressive ideas on emotional well-being, mental health policy, and the social dimensions of psychological care, serving as a powerful reminder of his intellectual legacy.

Meanwhile, the PAMH also presented its annual report at the event, in which they highlighted their various initiatives, advocacy campaigns, and community outreach programmes aimed at improving mental health services across the country.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

