Shooter in Ahmadi worship place attack identified

A Correspondent Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 08:23am

CHINIOT: A shooter who attacked an Ahmadiyya worship place in Chenab Nagar on Friday and was killed by a private security deployed there has been identified.

As per his CNIC, suspect’s name is Sohaib Bin Zaigham, son of Hafeezur Rehman Zaigham, a resident of Jampur, Rajanpur district.

Police is yet to find any clue to his links with defunct extremist organisations. He was found guilty in an electricity theft case and an FIR was also registered against him in Lahore under section 489-F of PPC in which he had been declared a proclaimed offender.

The counter terrorism police station in Faisalabad has registered a case of the attack under sections 324, 427, 353, 186 and 13-2-a of the Arms Amendment Ordinance, 2015 and 7-ATA, on an application of constable Ali Hassan also posted there.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

