E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Dengue outbreak sparks alarm in Pangjur

Behram Baloch Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

GWADAR: A growing dengue fever outbreak has triggered alarm across the Panjgur district in recent weeks, with a large number of men, women and children reportedly infected with the virus.

The public, including political leaders, has expressed serious concern over the worsening situation, citing what they describe as inadequate healthcare facilities and poor preventive measures by district health authorities.

According to reports, several individuals arriving from Karachi have tested positive for the virus, which is spreading rapidly in various parts of the district, particularly in the Khudabadan and Chitkan areas.

Residents say a lack of fumigation campaigns and the absence of a dedicated dengue control unit have exacerbated the outbreak.

Balochistan lawmaker urges provincial govt, WHO and Unicef to send medical teams and declare Panjgur as dengue-affected district

“Panjgur has a population of around one million, yet there is no effective system in place to combat dengue,” a local social worker said. “For years, anti-mosquito spray campaigns have been symbolic at best — limited to photo sessions rather than genuine action.”

The situation prompted Rahmat Saleh Baloch, a National Party leader and the Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the Balochistan Assembly, to voice serious concern.

He urged the Balochistan government, Unicef and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to immediately dispatch medical teams and take emergency measures to contain the outbreak.

Mr Baloch warned that dengue cases in Panjgur have risen sharply and that infections are spreading from Karachi, Hub and other affected regions.

“Neither testing kits nor specialised staff are available in local hospitals,” he said, warning that without swift intervention, the virus could claim more lives.

He called on the provincial health department to declare Panjgur a dengue-affected district and enforce emergency measures, including large-scale fumigation, public awareness campaigns and improved medical facilities.

Local residents and civil society representatives have also appealed to Provincial Assembly members Asadullah Baloch and Rahmat Saleh Baloch to raise the issue at the provincial level and ensure the establishment of a dengue treatment unit at Panjgur Hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

