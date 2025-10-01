Capital reports 52 dengue cases in single day

ISLAMABAD: Following the emergence of 52 dengue cases in a single day in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal has directed the authorities concerned to intensifyfogging.

The minister has also ordered dedicated wards to be established in hospitals for dengue patients, while ensuring the availability of medicines, beds and diagnostic facilities in all health facilities.

According to the District Health Office, 52 cases of dengue were reported in a single day, of which 33 were from rural areas and 19 from urban areas of Islamabad.

Bhara Kahu reported the highest number of cases at 17.

Meanwhile, the health minister chaired a meeting on the dengue situation. The meeting was attended by the federal secretary health, director general health, joint secretary health and the Islamabad district health officer.

During the meeting, participants were briefed on the spread of dengue in Islamabad and other affected areas, the current number of cases and the measures being taken to control the outbreak.

The federal minister stressed the need to make dengue prevention campaigns more effective and directed that dedicated wards be set up in hospitals for dengue patients.

He also instructed that medicines, beds and diagnostic facilities be ensured in all health facilities.

Mr Kamal said the government was taking coordinated steps to curb the spread of dengue, particularly in view of the recent rise in cases due to heavy rains.

Special measures were being implemented in high-risk areas, including Bhara Kahu, with intensified surveillance, spraying, precautionary measures and public awareness campaigns.

He further directed district administrations to play an active role in improving sanitation systems, while urging citizens to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s guidelines for dengue prevention.

“The protection of public health is the government’s top priority. We will utilise all available resources to safeguard people from epidemics and diseases,” said Mustafa Kamal, emphasising that media and civil society must also play a vital role in raising awareness.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025