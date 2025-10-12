E-Paper | October 12, 2025

North Korea shows off ‘most powerful’ missile

AFP Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am
A new intercontinental ballistic missile during the military parade to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party in Pyongyang.—AFP
A new intercontinental ballistic missile during the military parade to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party in Pyongyang.—AFP

SEOUL: North Korea showed off its “most powerful” intercontinental ballistic missile at a military parade attended by top officials from Russia and China, Pyongyang’s state media reported on Saturday.

The event to mark 80 years under the ruling Workers’ Party came as leader Kim Jong Un has been emboldened by the war in Ukraine, securing critical support from Russia after sending thousands of North Korean troops to fight alongside Moscow’s forces.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, attended the parade on Friday alongside Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Vietnam’s leader To Lam — all seated near Kim, according to images released by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The spectacle featured some of the country’s most advanced weapons, including its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which state media described as its “most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system” whose “strike range knows no bounds.” The Hwasong-20 has not yet been demonstrated in flight tests, but the “Kim regime clearly seeks the capability to destroy cities around the world,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

The parade was about Kim “claiming domestic legitimacy and international recognition for a regime that overinvests in weapons at the expense of economic development,” he added.

Thousands of people in colourful traditional dress filled the streets of the North Korean capital for the late-night event, the images showed, waving national flags and cheering as weapons rumbled down the rain-soaked main streets.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the slaughter
12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

AS the people of Gaza return to the rubble where their homes once stood, there is a feeling of relief. Two years...
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...
Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...