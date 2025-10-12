Ismaili community celebrates Prince Rahim Aga Khan’s birthday today

GILGIT: The birthday anniversary of His Highness Shah Rahim al-Hussaini, Aga Khan V, the 50th Imam of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, is being celebrated in various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan today (Sunday).

The 54th birthday celebrations are underway in Hunza, Gilgit, Ghizer, and other areas with full joy and religious enthusiasm.

The Ismaili community is celebrating the birthday of Prince Rahim Aga Khan for the first time after he assumed the responsibility as the 50th Imam. Markets, shops, homes, religious centers, and roads in Hunza and various areas of Gilgit and Ghizer were decorated with lights. Cake-cutting ceremonies,

special prayers, and events are being held at various Jamat Khanas.

In a post on the official page of The Ismaili, it was stated: “On 12 October 2025, the global Jamat will celebrate Mawlana Shah Rahim al-Hussaini’s birthday for the first time as our 50th hereditary Imam.”

“The celebration of Mawlana Hazar Imam’s birthday is an occasion for Ismailis to reflect on the unique spiritual bond that links each murid to the Imam-of-the-Time. It also affords the Jamat an opportunity to express its love, loyalty, and devotion to the Imam, which binds the Ismaili community together as one,” it added.

People, wearing traditional dresses and caps, participated in the events with joy and enthusiasm.

GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, Speaker Nazir Ahmed, Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish, ministers, opposition leader in the assembly Kazim Mesum, Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza, religious and political party leaders, and civil society activists extended congratulations on birthday of Prince Rahim Aga Khan.

Senior citizens and youth danced to traditional music at events organized in connection with the celebrations in various areas. People distributed dishes, food, and sweets among family members and friends, and banners were displayed.

The chief minister in his message said that following the leadership and guidance of his illustrious father His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, Prince Rahim has continued the noble mission of human development under the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and expanded it further in line with contemporary needs.

He added that Prince Rahim’s humanitarian contributions are globally recognised and hold special significance for the people of Pakistan, particularly those of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Under the umbrella of AKDN, numerous projects in education, health, clean water, agriculture, environment, communications and women’s development are being implemented across the region, contributing greatly to its socio-economic progress.

The chief minister said that in a geographically challenging and remote region like Gilgit-Baltistan, institutions such as the Aga Khan Health Service, Aga Khan Education Service, Aga Khan Rural Support Programme and Aga Khan Foundation have rendered invaluable services that can never be forgotten.

He highlighted that the network of Aga Khan schools, hospitals, and clinics continues to provide modern facilities to the people.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025