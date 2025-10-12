Mansehra to have women-only police station

MANSEHRA: A modern women-only police station will be set up here to curb gender-based violence, harassment, and ensure inclusive policing across the district.

“We, in pursuance of the vision and directives of KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, are going to establish a modern women-only police station here, as we earlier appointed female officers to lodge FIR on complaints of women to end crimes inflicted on the gender,” district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told a training session organised by Rights Induced Journalism (RIJ) at the police lines here on Saturday.

Over 200 male and female personnel and officers from across the district attended the session.

The KP police and RIJ had launched the “Gender-Sensitive and Inclusive Policing” project earlier this year under the guidance of IGP Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG Nasir Mehmood Satti.

“We have already imposed a ban on jirgas, where cases of harassment and honour-related incidents are often settled in violation of existing laws, depriving the victims of justice,” Mr Gandapur said.

He added that religious scholars and media representatives would also be engaged through such workshops to help end crimes, particularly GBV and online harassment and ensure women receive due inheritance.

