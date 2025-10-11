E-Paper | October 11, 2025

First flight from Riyadh lands in Russian capital

Published October 11, 2025
CREW members of Saudia look on during a welcoming ceremony at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport. —Reuters
MOSCOW: The first direct passenger flight from Riyadh to Moscow operated by Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s national airline, touched down in the Russian capital on Friday amid warming ties between the two oil producers.

Saudia said it is planning three direct return flights per week to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in a move likely to spur travel in both directions from visitors, business people and government officials.

Russia has already seen an increase in tourists from Saudi Arabia, and Flynas, a Saudi budget airline, launched three direct flights a week between Riyadh and Moscow’s Vnukovo airport in August.

Flynas is also due to launch a direct route between Jeddah and Moscow in December.

Ties between Russia and Saudi Arabia are close.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last year thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for helping to organise the biggest US-Russian prisoner swap since the Cold War.

Putin and Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MbS, have fostered a close personal relationship since 2015 when the prince visited Russia for the first time.

The relationship has helped the leaders of the world’s two biggest oil exporters conclude and maintain the Opec+ energy deal.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

