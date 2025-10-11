E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Kyiv plunges into darkness after Russian attack on power grid

Reuters Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 08:14am
Russian drones and missiles pummelled Ukraine’s struggling energy infrastructure early October 10. — AFP
Russian drones and missiles pummelled Ukraine’s struggling energy infrastructure early October 10. — AFP

KYIV: Large parts of Kyiv were plunged into darkness in the early hours of Friday after Russian drones and missiles struck Ukrainian energy facilities, cutting power and water to homes and halting a key metro link across the Dnipro river.

In the latest mass attack targeting the energy system as winter approaches, electricity was interrupted in nine regions, and around 854,000 consumers were temporarily without power across the country.

In southeastern Ukr­aine, a seven-year-old was killed when his home was hit, and at least 20 people were injured.

In Kyiv, an apartment block in the city centre was damaged by a projectile, while on the left bank of the Dnipro that divides the capital, crowds waited at bus stops with the metro out of action and people filled water bottles at distribution points.

“We didn’t sleep at all,” said Liuba, a pensioner, as she collected water. “From 2:30am there was so much noise. By 3:30 we had no electricity, no gas, no water. Nothing.”

Ukraine’s air force said it downed 405 of 465 drones and 15 of 32 missiles in the attack. Moscow said its overnight strikes were a response to Ukr­aine’s attacks on Russian civilian facilities.

The assault was among the heaviest concentrated strikes on energy infrastructure, Ukranian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said. Her deputy, Oleksiy Kuleba, said two million customers in Kyiv temporarily faced problems with water supplies.

Ukrainian President Vol­­odymyr Zelenskiy said Russia’s main target ahead of the heating season is civilian and energy infrastructure and called for more support from Kyiv’s allies. “What’s needed is not window dressing but decisive action from the US, Europe, and the G7 in delivering air defence systems and enforcing sanctions,” he said on X.

Ukraine’s Energy Min­ister Svitlana Hrynchuk met with G7 ambassadors to discuss how allies could help protect the country against further attacks and repair the damage.

Ukrainian private ene­r­gy firm DTEK said its thermal power plants suff­ered significant damage. The government said it ex­­pe­cted to restore the water supply to the capital by the end of Friday.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Russia Ukraine War
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...