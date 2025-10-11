E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Melania says 8 Ukrainian children freed after talks with Putin

AFP Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks about communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the fate of Ukrainian children.—AFP
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks about communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the fate of Ukrainian children.—AFP

WASHINGTON: US First Lady Melania Trump said on Friday she had been communicating with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the fate of children abducted by Russia in the Ukraine war.

In an announcement at the White House, the 55-year-old said eight children had been reunited with their families this week following negotiations between her team and Putin’s.

Melania Trump said Putin had responded to a letter she sent via her husband, President Donald Trump, at a summit in Alaska in August that otherwise failed to provide a breakthrough in ending Russia’s invasion.

“Much has unfolded since President Putin received my letter last August. He responded in writing signalling a willingness to engage with me directly and outlining details regarding the Ukrainian children residing in Russia,” she told reporters.

“Since then, President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication regarding the welfare of these children.”

The Slovenian-born former model said that both sides had also had “several back channel meetings and calls, all in good faith”.

“My representative has been working directly with President Putin’s team to ensure the safe reunification of children with their families between Russia and Ukraine,” she said.

“In fact, eight children have been rejoined with their families during the past 24 hours,” adding that one of them had been displaced by fighting and was returning from Ukraine to Russia.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...