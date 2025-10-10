Hamas has 72 hours to release Israeli captives

Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh reports that over the next 72 hours, Hamas will have to gather the Israeli captives — the living ones — and collect the bodies of Israeli captives who have been killed during these past two years of fighting, and then deliver them to Israel.

“There is a caveat … [that] being able to retrieve all the bodies might not be possible,” she adds. “And that is something that the American mediators, the other mediators, are aware of. There was even talk of lending technical assistance.

“Let’s remember: Israel has obliterated 92 per cent of homes in Gaza. Entire communities have been wiped out,” Odeh reports. “So even if Hamas or other groups knew the geographical location of where one of the bodies was at one point … it would be very difficult without proper technical assistance to actually know where they are.”