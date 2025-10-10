Discrimination?

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Pension shake-up: finance ministry enforces new contribution rules’ (Oct 4). It was on Aug 20 last year that the Ministry of Finance had initially announced the introduction of the contributory pension scheme. At the time, employees were to contribute 10 per cent of their basic pay, while the government was to contribute 20pc. The new scheme was to apply to the civil employees appointed on or after July 1, 2024, including civilian defence staff, and was to be extended to armed forces personnel appointed from July 1, 2025.

Considering the data presented in the said report, one wonders why civilian pensioners are being discriminated against when their pension liability comprises only 30pc of the overall annual expenditure.

Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees that all citizens are equal before the law and are entitled to equality in all respects. Our practices should align with consti-tutional guarantees. The issue must be addressed, for it has the potential to create a sense of deprivation and marginalisation.

Aazram Mehreen

Gujranwala

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025