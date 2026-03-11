E-Paper | March 11, 2026

FBR asked to boost tax collection

Published March 11, 2026
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a weekly review meeting on FBR reforms in Islamabad on March 10.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a weekly review meeting on FBR reforms in Islamabad on March 10. — PID
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to expand technology-driven monitoring of productive sectors to boost tax collection and prevent tax evasion.

Chairing a weekly review meeting on FBR reforms, the premier dire­cted the tax machinery to further strengthen enforcement in order to boost revenue. The meeting reviewed the implementation and results of various digitalisation mea­sures.

He emphasised that modern technological tools should be utilised to improve transparency, expand the tax base, and increase revenue mobilisation. The premier commended the economic team for restructuring Pak­istan Revenue Automation Ltd (PRAL) and appointing qualified professionals to its executive team based on merit.

PM Shehbaz emphasised the need to turn PRAL into a fully operational institution capable of supporting the FBR’s digital transformation.

To facilitate taxpayers, the prime minister directed authorities to make the Auto Tax System, Digital Invoicing System, IRIS platform and other FBR applications available in Urdu and other local languages.

