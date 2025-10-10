Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival kicks off today at Lok Virsa

Workers prepare Balochistan Pavilion for the festival being held at Lok Versa in Islamabad from Friday (today). — Online

ISLAMABAD: A three-day Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival is set to begin on Friday (today) at Lok Virsa, Islamabad, to showcase Balochistan’s beauty, culture and hospitality, and to promote a positive image of the province.

Organised by the Department of Tourism and Culture, Balochistan, the event aims to highlight the province’s natural beauty, cultural diversity, and heritage.

Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism and Culture Nawabzada Zareen Magsi, addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, said the festival reflects the government’s commitment to promoting Balochistan’s rich traditions and scenic landscapes.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti will inaugurate the event, while Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Mr Magsi said the festival features a variety of activities, including panel discussions, photo exhibitions, handicraft displays, regional music and folk performances, all aimed at introducing citizens from across Pakistan to the cultural essence and hospitality of Balochistan.

He further noted that thousands of Hindu pilgrims visit the Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan each year to perform religious rituals, reflecting the province’s tradition of religious harmony and tolerance.

He described Balochistan as a province “blessed with stunning diversity, from golden deserts to blue coastlines.”

Highlighting key attractions, he said sites such as Ziarat, Hingol’s Hinglaj Mata Temple, Moola Chotok’s natural springs, and the beaches of Gwadar are “as captivating as any tourist destination in the world.”

Responding to a question, Mr Magsi said that security concerns in Balochistan are limited to specific areas and that overall conditions in the province are improving.

“The people of Balochistan have stood united against terrorism, and our government and security forces are working tirelessly to restore lasting peace,” he added.

Mr Magsi said Chief Minister Bugti envisions a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan, where promoting tourism and culture will attract investment and boost local economies.

The press conference was also attended by Secretary for Culture Sohail Rehman, Director Culture Dawood Khan Tareen, and other officials.

