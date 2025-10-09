E-Paper | October 09, 2025

UNRWA chief welcomes Gaza deal, says has enough stocks to feed entire enclave for 3 months

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 03:27pm

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has welcomed the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas as a “huge relief”, and said it has “food, medicines + other basic supplies ready to go to” the enclave.

“UNRWA has food, medicines and other basic supplies to go to Gaza. We have enough to provide food for the entire population for the coming three months,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

“Our teams in Gaza are crucial for the implementation of this agreement, including to provide basic services like healthcare + education.

“There are over 660,000 children who are eagerly waiting to go back to school. UNRWA teachers stand ready to help them fulfil that,” Lazzarini added.

